Europe’s Air Traffic May Not Return To Normal Until 2029

Eurocentral has said that air traffic in Europe may not return to normal until 2029, Euronews reports. In a report published today, May 21, the air traffic management company that is based in Brussels claimed that the number of flights in European airspace between January and April of this year was down by 65 per cent in comparison to the same months in 2019.

The body has predicted, depending on vaccine rollouts and the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines fighting against new variants, three models for the future of European air travel.

They have predicted that in the best possible scenario and assuming that travel restrictions have been lifted by summer this year, the air traffic recovery will be back to 2019 figures by 2024.

However, if vaccine rollouts are not sufficient globally and in Europe, this will hinder flights and also passenger confidence which will, in turn, delay the recovery, Eurocentral has claimed.

The organisation has predicted that the reality will fall somewhere in between the two extremes, with Eamonn Brennan, the Director-General of Eurocentral, saying: “The situation remains very challenging for European aviation.

“We’re heading into summer 2021 and most restrictions are still in place despite encouraging progress on the vaccination front.

“We’ll probably have around 50 per cent of 2019 traffic for all of 2021 (5.5 million flights). By the end of next year, traffic will only have recovered to 72 per cent of 2019 levels, and will only get back to close to where we were pre-pandemic by 2025.”

