Elche Town Hall Declares All Beaches As Non-Smoking Areas

ELCHE Town Hall Declares All Beaches As ‘Smoke-Free’ Areas



Elche Town Hall, on Thursday 20, declared all its beaches will be “smoke-free”, in a bid to protect the environment and human health, while stressing that the move was an informative and non-punitive initiative, designed purely with the purpose of recommending that people didn’t smoke on the beaches, although it rules out imposing fines on those who fail to comply with the measure.

Esther Díez, the councillor for the Environment said, “with this action we make a contribution to the natural space that our beaches make up”, pointing out that in 2020 the consistory had already adhered to the Generalitat Valenciana’s project called ‘Xarxa Platges Sense Fum’, and that this year the concept will be applied to all the beaches of the Alicante municipality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This action has the objective of trying to encourage people to live a life without tobacco, in order to promote a more exemplary and healthy lifestyle, and influence children more positively against smoking, while also respecting the environment, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Carles Molina, the Elche Tourism councillor explained that this initiative “does not seek a sanctioning nature, but rather a recommendation. It is a voluntary and informative proposal to promote healthy life habits and respect for the environment”.

He pointed to statistics from the Valencian Community where 22.5 per cent of the population are smokers, and that according to data from the Ministry of Health, the number of smoking-related deaths last year were 5,807, showing that tobacco has a serious impact on health, while also explaining that discarded cigarette butts are not biodegradable and take ten years to destroy, posing a problem for the maintenance and cleaning of the beaches.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.