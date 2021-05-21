Dead Body Found Floating Next To The Beach In El Tarajal In Ceuta

THE GUARDIA CIVIL has rescued an unidentified body that was floating next to the beach of El Tarajal.

The Guardi Civil has rescued an unidentified body that was floating next to the beach of El Tarajal yesterday evening, May 20. The body is that of a young person and allegedly of sub-Saharan origin, according to La Sexta.

At approximately 6:30 pm yesterday, the body of the deceased man was located after it had been floating closer to the coast due to strong waves caused by an easterly wind. Officers of the Guardia Civil 061 recovered the body from the water, however, before they could try and revive him it was verified by a forensic doctor that he did not have a pulse. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim was transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute, where the causes of death will be determined. Forensics will also be able to determine whether the death was recent or if the body is that of a migrant who died at the beginning of this week and whose body had not appeared until now.

The young man is the second death recorded this week in Ceuta, where thousands of migrants arrived from Morocco to the autonomous city. Many of the migrants risked their lives to arrive on Spanish soil, jumping into the sea to skirt the breakwater. May arrived on the shore dehydrated, exhausted and with hypothermia symptoms. A number of them were treated by the Red Cross and the army.

Many children also crossed the border and, by law, cannot be returned and their fate is currently unknown.

