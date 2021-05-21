Brrrr! Granada Prepares for a Cold Snap This Sunday

Granada, one of Spain’s sunniest cities, is preparing for an abrupt drop in temperatures, grey skies and heavy rain this weekend – just as the historical city begins to open up to tourists.

Friday May 21, temperatures in the provincial capital are a very pleasant 32 degrees Celsius. But there is a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and 75 percent chance of a downpour on Sunday.

To make matters worse, the temperature for Sunday is 10 degrees colder at just 22 degrees Celsius, but there won’t be a gradual drop from 32 on Friday to 30 on Saturday and to 22 on Sunday. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) predicts the drop in temperatures will be sudden making Sunday feeling bitterly cold. The weather is expected to pick up again on Monday.

