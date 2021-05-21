Massively Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Qinghai in China.

A massively powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Qinghai in China following a 6.4 magnitude in Yunnan earlier today, according to Chinese state media. In total, four earthquakes over 5.0- in magnitude on the Richter scale hit Yangbi between 9 pm to 11 pm (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The quake was not too far away from the most powerful ever recorded, see video below, courtesy @Mackqu.

There is earthquake in Dali China . God bless people to survive.17 more times per day happened . pic.twitter.com/XWXrWlUmNr — milkywayhairweft.com (@Mackqu) May 21, 2021

At least one person has been killed and eight other sustained injuries following the series of earthquakes that severely jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Friday, May 21, local authorities said.

One person was killed by falling rocks and people were seen running outdoors after the quake struck. said Zhang Shiwei, Party chief of Yangbi. Three people were injured by falling tiles, and four were buried in a road collapse, among whom three have been rescued, Xinhua reported. Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue operations are underway- more fatalities and injured are expected.

What is the most powerful earthquake ever recorded?

9.5 by the United States Geological Survey. It is referred to as the “Great Chilean Earthquake” and the “1960 Valdivia Earthquake.”The United States Geological Survey reports this event as the “largest earthquake of the 20th Century.” Other earthquakes in recorded history may have been larger; however, this is the largest earthquake that has occurred since accurate estimates of magnitude became possible in the early 1900s. The world’s largest earthquake with an instrumentally documented magnitude occurred on May 22, 1960 near Valdivia, in southern Chile. It was assigned a magnitude ofby the United States Geological Survey. It is referred to as the “Great Chilean Earthquake” and the “1960 Valdivia Earthquake.”The United States Geological Survey reports this event as the “largest earthquake of the 20th Century.” Other earthquakes in recorded history may have been larger; however, this is the largest earthquake that has occurred since accurate estimates of magnitude became possible in the early 1900s.





