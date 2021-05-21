Massively Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Qinghai in China.
A massively powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Qinghai in China following a 6.4 magnitude in Yunnan earlier today, according to Chinese state media. In total, four earthquakes over 5.0- in magnitude on the Richter scale hit Yangbi between 9 pm to 11 pm (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The quake was not too far away from the most powerful ever recorded, see video below, courtesy @Mackqu.
There is earthquake in Dali China . God bless people to survive.17 more times per day happened . pic.twitter.com/XWXrWlUmNr
— milkywayhairweft.com (@Mackqu) May 21, 2021
At least one person has been killed and eight other sustained injuries following the series of earthquakes that severely jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Friday, May 21, local authorities said.
One person was killed by falling rocks and people were seen running outdoors after the quake struck. said Zhang Shiwei, Party chief of Yangbi. Three people were injured by falling tiles, and four were buried in a road collapse, among whom three have been rescued, Xinhua reported. Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue operations are underway- more fatalities and injured are expected.
What is the most powerful earthquake ever recorded?
The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/