British Holidaymakers Welcome In Spain From Monday.

Spain has announced it will welcome back UK tourists from next week- without them needing to go into quarantine upon arrival into the country.

This move follows Portugal’s lead that recently added the UK to its list of countries whose residents do not need to self-isolate upon arrival. It is understood that Northern Ireland was already on the list, but Spanish officials announced this morning that the rest of the UK will also be included from midnight on Monday, May 24.

Looking on the government’s website, no updates have yet been made to the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) page, however, it still continues to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands but not the Canaries.

Spain still remains on the UK government’s ‘amber list’, meaning Britons must self-isolate for 10 days when they return and take two Covid tests during that time. Outlining the decision, Spain’s interior ministry said the country receives a high number of British tourists every year and urged all to prepare for the changes that will soon take effect at the borders.

Japan was also added to the list today, joining Northern Ireland, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and China. Spain’s announcement came after English holidaymakers were welcomed back to neighbouring Portugal last Monday when the ban on non-essential international travel lifted.

Portugal, which is one of a handful of destinations on the coveted ‘green list’, only requires UK travellers to have a negative Covid test to enter. Please check back later for updates to this breaking news story.

