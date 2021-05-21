Andalucía Will Start Vaccinating People Under 55 Years Old Next Week.

Andalucía will start administering the vaccines to the under 55’s next week, said Juanma Moreno, the community president. He made the announcement during an appearance before the media in Jaén, where he explained that if the rate of arrival of vaccines to the community remains as it is at this time, next week is It is expected that those under 55 years of age will begin to be vaccinated and those under 50 years of age around the second week of June.

The president promised that within the first weeks of June those under 50 years of age may already be vaccinated, although everything will always depend on the volume of vaccines that reaches Andalucía, according to andaluciatoday.

Juanma Moreno has insisted that the region is prepared to administer up to a million doses of vaccines a week, working seven days a week- from Monday to Sunday, with more than 900 vaccination teams and 3,000 nursing professionals available, and large facilities have been set up to boost the campaign.

The president of the community stated that by July, more than 70 percent of the Andalucían target population (those over 16 years of age) will have received at least one dose and 40 percent will have been given the full two doses of the vaccine.

