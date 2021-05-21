Aemet's Weekend Weather Forecast For Malaga Province.

AEMET’S Weekend Weather Forecast For The Province Of Malaga



Temperatures typical for this time of year, with minimums of between 17 and 20 degrees, and maximums of between 23 and 25 degrees will continue in the lead up to the weekend, but it will all change then – according to Aemet, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency – on Sunday, with a changeable and fluctuating weather pattern forecast for the province of Malaga, especially in coastal areas.

Aemet has forecast that temperatures can possibly soar back up into the 30s again in most parts of Malaga province on Friday and Saturday, but this weather will be interspersed with cloudy patches and with possible winds of up to 15 or 20kph, but at the latest by Sunday, the sunny weather will drop back down by at least ten degrees.

It forecasts Malaga city for example dropping from 31 degrees down to 21 degrees by Sunday, and even the minimum temperature will drop from 20 down to 15 degrees by Sunday, with the wind at least losing all its force, but being replaced with a 65 per cent possibility of cloud and rain, with some areas having quite a heavy rainfall, as storms possibly cross from North Africa.

Looking ahead to Monday, Aemet says that the normal stable weather associated with Springtime will return again to the Costa del Sol.

