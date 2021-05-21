Aemet’s Weekend Weather Forecast For Malaga Province

By
Chris King
-
0
Aemet's Weekend Weather Forecast For Malaga Province
Aemet's Weekend Weather Forecast For Malaga Province.

AEMET’S Weekend Weather Forecast For The Province Of Malaga

Temperatures typical for this time of year, with minimums of between 17 and 20 degrees, and maximums of between 23 and 25 degrees will continue in the lead up to the weekend, but it will all change then – according to Aemet, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency – on Sunday, with a changeable and fluctuating weather pattern forecast for the province of Malaga, especially in coastal areas.

Aemet has forecast that temperatures can possibly soar back up into the 30s again in most parts of Malaga province on Friday and Saturday, but this weather will be interspersed with cloudy patches and with possible winds of up to 15 or 20kph, but at the latest by Sunday, the sunny weather will drop back down by at least ten degrees.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It forecasts Malaga city for example dropping from 31 degrees down to 21 degrees by Sunday, and even the minimum temperature will drop from 20 down to 15 degrees by Sunday, with the wind at least losing all its force, but being replaced with a 65 per cent possibility of cloud and rain, with some areas having quite a heavy rainfall, as storms possibly cross from North Africa.

Looking ahead to Monday, Aemet says that the normal stable weather associated with Springtime will return again to the Costa del Sol.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here