Vox to Withdraw Support for Government if Andalucia Takes Child Migrants from Ceuta

The anti-immigration party Vox is threatening to withdraw its support for Juanma Moreno’s government if the Junta agrees to take unaccompanied child migrants from crisis hit Ceuta.

The party’s regional spokesman Manuel Gavira also demanded the resignation of the Minister of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, Rocío Ruiz, for saying that Andalucia is “waiting” to assist vulnerable minors and that the regional government “is already working to serve them ”

The PSOE parliamentary spokesman, Jose Fiscal, condemned Vox’s position as “absolutely inadmissible”.

“What makes your hair stand on end is that these people are the one that keeps Moreno in his chair,” he added.

Speaking from Madrid, Moreno said Andalucia will fulfil its obligations but cautioned, “These criteria do not consider Andalusia’s status as the southern border of Spain or the migratory pressure in the region.”

The national government has asked each of Spain’s autonomous regions to take some 200 minors. However, facilities in Andalucia are already overcrowded.

Speaking to broadcaster TVE on May 19, Spain’s Social Rights Minister Ione Belarre said some migrants as young as eight or nine years old and had made the crossing to the Spanish enclave from Morocco alone.

“We are working to address the issue of children who have come alone. Many of them did not know the consequences of crossing the border. And many of them want to go back. So, we are working to make that possible,” she said.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of the conservative VOX party who visited Ceuta on Wednesday, accused Morocco of “launching minors like battering rams” against Spain.

In 2018 Vox won 12 seats in the Andalucian parliament and marked the far-right’s first electoral success since Spain’s return to democracy in the late 1970s.

