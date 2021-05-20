Transfer Of Hydroelectric Plant And Rehabilitation Of The Chíllar River Channels

ADVANCEMENT in the processing that allows the transfer of the old San Modesto Hydroelectric Plant, known as Second Factory of Light, as well as the annexed houses and the rehabilitation of the Chíllar river channels in Nerja.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has held a second meeting with the Endesa company, represented by the Director of the South Hydraulic Production Unit, Tomás Chica, the head of the Territorial Unit, Luís León, the head of Agrupación de Centrales, Bernabé Rispal and the unit technician, Alberto García, to advance in the processing that allows the transfer of the old San Modesto Hydroelectric Plant, known as Second Factory of Light, as well as the annexed houses and the rehabilitation of the Chíllar river channels that will be financed with ERDF funds within the lines of action of the EDUSI strategy. They have been accompanied by the Councilor for Culture, Gema Laguna, the Councilor for European Resources, Maricarmen López, and municipal technicians.

The councillor has reiterated the municipal interest in developing an important cultural, tourist, sports and environmental project in the area, in order to value the environment and expand the tourist offer of Nerja beyond the sun and beach model. He recalled that the Town Council has already taken the first step, formally requesting Endesa to initiate the mandatory procedures and has sent documentation required by the company.

Those in charge of Endesa have promised to speed up the processing since this type of cultural and tourist projects is of interest to the company. They have reported that the next step will be the request for the expiration of the concession and the initiation of the file, which will culminate in the signing of the Reversion Act so that the set passes into the hands of the public administration that owns the land. They have also explained that when the property is found in the Public Hydraulic Domain, it requires the involvement of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basin, belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, for which communication has already been maintained.

With this important project, the Nerja Town Council intends on transforming the San Modesto Hydroelectric Plant into an Interpretation Center to learn about the history of electricity in Nerja and in the Axarquía region. Likewise, the attached houses will become the Chíllar Access Control Centre, and the channels parallel to the river that link the second and third factory, and from there to the dam for recreational and sports use, will be rehabilitated.

