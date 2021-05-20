The world in their hands

Linda Hall
ROTARY HOMAGE: Rotary member and Denia Health Distict officials and the mural Photo credit: Denia Health Department

THE Rotary Clubs of Benissa, Denia, Javea and Calpe paid homage to the Marina Alta’s doctors and nurses with a mural.

The painting in the cafeteria at Denia hospital shows three health professionals supporting the world as they kneel on what is now the all-too-familiar coronavirus symbol.

The mural, which is included in the cuidArt project to humanise and make hospitals less daunting to the public, was recently unveiled by Dr Luis Carretero, managing director of the Denia Heath Department.

He was accompanied by Ricardo Molina, governor the Rotary Club area, representatives from the Marina Alta branches responsible for the mural, and Alicia Ventura, director of the cuidArt project.

Both Carretero and Ventura thanked the Marina Alta Rotary Clubs for the mural on behalf of the doctors and nurses while the Rotary members insisted that the gratitude was all  on their side for the work they have carried out during the pandemic.

Luis Santos, the former head of the Denia Health Department’s Paediatric section who is also a Rotary Club member drew attention to the aptness of the spot chosen for the mural.


“The cafeteria is a place for relaxing where the health professionals can see that all their efforts have not been in vain.”

