Skipper Arrested After Colliding with Guardia Civil Boat Leaving One Dead.

ALLEGED skipper arrested after colliding with a Guardia Civil boat, tragically leaving one person dead in Spain’s Almeria.

The alleged skipper of a boat has been arrested by National Police after a boat collided with a Guardia Civil boat on Monday morning in the early hours. Sadly, as a result of the collision three people were injured, one who was so seriously injured that they required surgery. One person was tragically left dead and an investigation is underway into the cause of death.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The incident took place on Monday at around 3 AM as the Guardia Civil boat the Río Segura, discovered a “patera-taxi” in Almeria waters as reported Europa press. A second boat was mobilised in order to both intercept the boat and rescue those on board.

The boat was carrying at least 14 people but it managed to collide with the Guardia Civil’s boat. Due to the collision a leak began in the boat and several people were injured too. Fortunately though the Guardia Civil officers were not harmed in the incident.

Three people were injured in the accident and had to be evacuated to Almeria’s Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas. The evacuations were undertaken by the Salvamento Marítimo helicopter.

One of the people involved in the accident was so badly injured that they had to undergo surgery although medical staff at the hospital have been able to save their life. According to health services the three people are currently still in hospital.

At the current time is not yet known whether the person who died was already dead before the accident or whether they died during the collision between the two boats. In order to determine the cause of death an autopsy is being carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML).

A further 10 people were also evacuated and they were taken to Garrucha’s port.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/