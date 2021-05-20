Sam Allardyce To Step Down As West Brom Manager

SAM ALLARDYCE Is To Step Down As Manager Of West Bromwich Albion



Sam Allardyce, speaking after his club’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening (May 19), has announced that he will be stepping down as the manager of recently-relegated West Bromwich Albion at the end of this season.

‘Big Sam’ had replaced Slaven Bilic as the Baggies’ head coach back in December 2020, and the manager – who has a reputation as one who is a specialist at stopping clubs being relegated from the top-flight – revealed to Sky Sports that the club had made him a ‘generous offer’ to stay with them, and guide them back up into the premiership again from the Sky Bet Championship next season, but that he could not commit.

Allardyce said in a statement, and to Sky Sports, “West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns, that shows the commitment of an ambitious club. After serious consideration, I have decided not to accept that offer”.

Continuing, “For me, it is a long-term prospect for somebody more than me. I am, as you always say, a man that comes and saves a club, a man who is short term. I am happy with that. That is my life for the last few years. I think it needs someone to take the club by the scruff of the neck and take them up. I thank the club for the opportunity to stay and I’d like to thank the fans cheering us on tonight”.

Quizzed as to how hard the West Brom hierarchy had tried to keep him, he replied, “All out. But I am my own manager as you know. That’s who I am. They were very generous. I was very pleased and flattered that they wanted me to stay”.

