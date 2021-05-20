Royals Braced for More Revelations from the Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is set to embarrass the royal family further with more revelations expected on his Apple TV mental health series with Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah and the Duke’s “The Me You Can’t See” will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21.

The show is expected to be up close and personal with the Prince and a trailer for it released last week featured a stricken-looking 13-year-old Harry at his mother’s funeral.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world more than ever, it is a sign of strength,” Harry says to Oprah in the clip.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I think certainly people over here are a little disappointed and I think frustrated as well, hearing Prince Harry indirectly criticize the royal family, which I think is the interpretation by some over here in the UK” Katie Nicholl, an expert on the royal family, told Entertainment Tonight.

“A lot of people here think Prince Harry has overstepped a mark in talking so personally about his father, and his relationship with his father, in what most people have interpreted to be quite a critical way,” she added.

The Duke of Sussex recently told another American podcast his father Prince Charles, “treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?”

