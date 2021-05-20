Ring those bells in Villajoyosa

THE four bells from Villajoyosa’s Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion church were removed as work began on renovating the belfry.

Given the belltower’s bad state of repair, this was considered the most urgent phase of plans to rehabilitate the entire church.

The project includes repairing the tower’s outer cladding, its four finials and, finally, the bells, which were replaced after the 1936-1939 Civil War.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As the bell-yokes will be substituted for the type that was used in La Vila during the past, this will allow the bells – which strike the quarters and the hours electronically – to be rung manually.

Campanologists from Valencia Catherdral were called in to collaborate and assess removing the bells, together with the parish authorities and Villajoyosa town hall’s Historic Heritage department.

The cost of the restoration is financed by the parish and, partially, by the town hall which has allocated €50,000 towards the project.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.