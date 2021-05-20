Ring those bells in Villajoyosa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ring those bells in Villajoyosa

THE four bells from Villajoyosa’s Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion church were removed as work began on renovating the belfry.

Given the belltower’s bad state of repair, this was considered the most urgent phase of plans to rehabilitate the entire church.

The project includes repairing the tower’s outer cladding, its four finials and, finally, the bells, which were replaced after the 1936-1939 Civil War.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

As the bell-yokes will be substituted for the type that was used in La Vila during the past, this will allow the bells – which strike the quarters and the hours electronically – to be rung manually.

Campanologists from Valencia Catherdral were called in to collaborate and assess removing the bells, together with the parish authorities and Villajoyosa town hall’s Historic Heritage department.

The cost of the restoration is financed by the parish and, partially, by the town hall which has allocated €50,000 towards the project.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here