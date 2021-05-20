Prince William receives first dose of covid vaccine.

“On Tuesday I got my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” Prince William announced, sharing a photo of the occasion on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the vaccine rollout for all you’ve done and plan to do.”

In receiving the vaccine, William, 38, joins his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Prince Charles, as senior royals.

The Queen, 94, said in February that people who refuse the Covid vaccine “ought to think about other people rather than themselves”.

The duke has previously spoken out in support of the vaccine, praising the mass rollout’s “monumental success” and expressing his willingness to receive his first dose.

After rolling up the sleeve of his top, William, who is left-handed, received his jab in his right arm.

It’s believed he got whichever vaccine was available at the time, but it’s unclear which one he got snd whether Kate, 39, got her first vaccination.

According to records, William contracted Covid-19 in April 2020, about the same time as Charles.

He kept his diagnosis a secret to avoid alarming the country, according to The Sun, and was treated by palace doctors while isolating at the family home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

According to Kensington Palace, the duke will begin the tour as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, and Kate will join him on Monday.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

