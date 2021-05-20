Not Fit For Consumption – Fraudulent Sale Of Fake Iberian Products.

THE Guardia Civil have been investigating companies belonging to the food sector for the fraudulent sale of fake Iberian meat products, that were not fit for human consumption.

As part of the SLICE operation over 63,000 packets of sliced meat products were discovered which had labels which had been manipulated. Due to the investigation six people have been arrested while another two were investigated in the Spanish provinces of Madrid, Badajoz and Cordoba. They have been charged with multiple crimes including fraud, forgery and crimes against public health.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Over 60,000 packages of meat products that had been fraudulently labelled were discovered and the market value of this would have reached nearly €1 million. The meats were considered to be unfit for human consumption and were said to be a risk to public health.

The products had been mislabelled on purpose in order to present them as Iberian meat.

Also Saprona officers from the Salamanca command undertook the investigation of two people for selling meat products illegally, as they had used the Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) Guijuelo.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/