Malaga Is The Area With The Highest Risk Of Suffering Tsunamis

Today, May 20, The Official State Gazette (BOE) published the State Plan for Civil Protection against Tsunami Risk.

Today, May 20, The Official State Gazette (BOE) published the State Plan for Civil Protection against Tsunami Risk, according to La Opinion de Malaga. The document is an analysis of how much danger the tidal waves on the Andalucian Mediterranean coastline poses. The results show that Malaga is the province with the highest risk of suffering a tsunami.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“In accordance with studies of the deterministic danger of tsunamis due to Spanish seismic causes, making use of the state of knowledge in terms of characterisation of sources and hydrodynamic modelling, the State Plan of Tsunamis is based on the estimation, in critical scenarios, of the maximum elevation generated from the waters and arrival times at points near the coast, taking into account the discretisation made in the propagation models”, is stated in this plan.

The conclusion states: “On the Andalucian Mediterranean coast, the tsunami that could generate higher elevations is the one generated in the Alboran Sur fault, with elevations greater than five meters in Malaga and Melilla. elevations would be around 20 minutes.”

The areas with the highest elevation are on the western coast of Andalucia and the Canary Islands “with maximum values that could exceed eight meters”.

“In both cases, the highest elevations would be associated with the tidal waves generated in the Marqués de Pombal and Horseshoe faults. Arrival times would be around 55 minutes in Andalusia, while arrival in the Canary Islands would occur after one hour. It should be noted that this section of the Andalusian coast could be affected by the arrival of smaller tidal waves, but with an arrival time of around 30 minutes.”

“This State Tsunami Plan establishes a tsunami warning system, in order to warn the Civil Protection authorities and emergency public services about the imminence of said threat, as well as citizens who may be affected, with special attention to the most vulnerable people, in such a way that such authorities can provide what is necessary to ensure a rapid response and, on the part of the population, the self-protection measures that are appropriate in each case can be adopted”, according to the document.