Looking for solutions in Calpe

CALPE town hall hopes to work with the Generalitat in finding a way to provide the municipality with another ambulance.

Ana Sala, Calpe’s mayor, has repeatedly warned the Health department about the unreliability of the town’s present ambulance service.

This consists of a Denia-based SVB basic life support ambulance, a SAMU emergency ambulance that has to come out from Benissa as well as a TNA ambulance without paramedics in Denia.

An emergency elsewhere means delays for Calpe, so the town hall has supplemented the official Health department service with a Red Cross ambulance whose cost is approved by Calpe councillors.

Even this is insufficient for Calpe’s needs, Sala maintains, but as the Valencia region’s Legal Advisory Council has pointed out, town hall is not competent to pay for another ambulance as this service is the regional Health department’s responsibility.

In a letter to the Valencian Health authorities, Sala has informed them that Calpe town hall is willing to work with them to arrive at a feasible alternative.

The mayor’s letter was also accompanied by the municipality’s commitment to providing the necessary material and economic resources.

