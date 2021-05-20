Government Proposes 35-hour Working Week by 2050

THE government is proposing that by 2050 the working week in Spain will be just 35 hours long. The details were included in the strategic document Spain 2050 which was presented to parliament today by President Pedro Sanchez.

“Let’s talk to decide which country we want to be in 30 years,” Sanchez, the leader of the socialist PSOE party said on May 20.

Under the plan, the working week will gradually be reduced to 35 hours with a reduction of one hour per decade. Currently, the average working week in Spain is 37.7 hours per week. The plan seeks to reduce it to 37 hours in 2030, 36 hours in 2040 and 35 hours per week by 2050.

The strategic document is designed to modernise Spain in nine key areas over the next 30 years including the economic and social effects of the pandemic, climate change, digitisation, ageing, social cohesion and equality between men and women.

“Forty years ago, we agreed to transform Spain, so let’s sit down and decide what Spain we want to be in 40 years,” Sanchez said in reference to the end of the Franco regime and the cross-party negotiations that transformed Spain from a dictatorship to a democracy.

“It is difficult for us to recognise our own merits as a country, but few countries have something as rigorous and concrete as what we are presenting today,” he added.

