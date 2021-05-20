Gloria Steinem Wins One of Spain’s Top Awards.

FEMINIST Gloria Steinem has won one of Spain’s top awards, the Princess of Asturias Award for Humanities 2021.

The American journalist who is an icon in America’s feminist movement has been awarded the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities. In total 36 candidates from multiple nationalities were nominated for the award.

The Princess of Asturias Foundation awards eight prizes each year, and this is the second of these to be awarded so far this year. The first was the Arts Award which was given to Marina Abramovic in recognition of her stunning career, as reported El Espanol.

Steinem co-founded the Ms. Magazine in 1972 and has always fought for the legalisation of abortion and equal pay for the sexes. She has also fought against the death penalty, child abuse and female genital mutilation.

Ms. Magazine is considered to be the original feminist publication, and it was both created and directed by women.

Steinem fought hard to highlight the inequalities in pay between men and women and even worked at the Playboy Club in New York for a short time. This was all so that she could write an exclusive which would highlight the inequalities and working conditions that these women were subjected to.

This award is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in Spain.

