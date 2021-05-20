Flowers, Gas and Oil from Holland still find ready UK market despite Brexit

ACCORDING to Dutch National Statistics Agency CBS, exports of Dutch products to Britain were up 24 per cent in the first three months of this year, compared to 2020.

Oil, gas, flowers and plants accounted for the biggest increases, the CBS figures show and overall, when looking at pre-Brexit and pre pandemic figures from 2019, exports of Dutch products this year are stable so far.

Significantly however, the figures for goods which are moved through the Netherlands in transit in Britain were down 26 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 and 37 down on the same period in 2019.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As Britain is Holland’s second most important trading partner after Germany, Dutch exporters are keeping a close eye on developments and further research published by the Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce last month showed that some 25 per cent of Dutch companies have faced complications and extra costs when exporting to Britain since Brexit was completed.