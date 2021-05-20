Entrepreneurs And Businesswomen Of Marbella 2021

THE Marbella City Council today hosted the presentation of the second edition of the meetings ‘Entrepreneurs Malagueñas Impulsan (EMI) 2021’, under the slogan ‘Together for equality’.

The councillor for the industry in Marbella, Isabel Cintado, accompanied by her namesake in San Pedro Alcántara, Begoña Rueda, and the deputy María Lourdes Piña, stressed that “thanks to this campaign, female talent is being given visibility and the importance of he is supported so that he can continue forward.”

He also highlighted that “despite the pandemic, last year the project brought together more than 300 businesswomen and supported fifty businesses from Malaga through tutoring.”

“The success was resounding and we are very happy that they have thought of our city to make this presentation, since we have a very important female commercial fabric, with great initiatives both at the local and provincial level,” he said, while encouraging the businesswomen of the city to join this project.

The provincial deputy for Equality has specified that EMI 2021 “intends to continue offering Malaga businesswomen and entrepreneurs training, informational and promotional tools to publicise their companies and stimulate the entrepreneurial capacity of women.” For this, it is developed in three different phases, such as the EMI Tutoriza advisory service, the Online Regional Meetings and the Networking Events that they hope to celebrate in person this year.

The programmed activities will take place from May to October and are committed to mutual support, new technologies to create commercial networks and training to adapt to the current pandemic situation: “It is about the participants knowing that they have support and that they are not alone to carry out their projects,” said the provincial deputy, during an event that was also attended by representatives of the entrepreneurial and business women’s associations from Malaga and Marbella, Amupema and REM, respectively.