Eight resilient resorts

BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Pere announced that Spain’s holiday destinations have emerged stronger from the pandemic.

Speaking during the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, Perez nevertheless called for “certainty, clarity, dates, regulations and vaccinations to restart tourist activity.”

The market penalised lack of definition, Toni Perez reminded participants in a round-table discussion for the mayors and Tourism councillors from Lloret de Mar (Girona), Torremolinos (Malaga), Calvia (Mallorca) Arona (Tenerife), Salou (Tarragona), San Bartolome de Tirajana (Gran Canaria) and Adeje (Tenerife).

Like Benidorm, they belong to the Alliance of Sun and Sand Tourist Municipalities (AMT) which between them account for 20 per cent of Spain’s overnight tourist stays.

Inevitably the discussion, which was entitled “Resilience: strategies and measures for dealing with the crisis,” centred on the international market.

“There was and is demand, but international mobility is still absent,” he added.

Sending out a uniform message regarding the country as a whole, safe travel and adequate financing were essential, Perez said.

“We have worked hard for 15 months, with Visit Benidorm continuing promotional activities and initiatives. Our latest innovation, Visit Benidorm Travel, provides a package deal with the click of a mouse,” he explained as he gave details of the municipality’s own plans.

“Tourist destinations will emerge more prepared and better prepared,” Perez predicted in conclusion.

