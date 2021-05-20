Dyson Report: Bashir Duped Princess Diana With Fake Bank Statements

The Disgraced Journalist Remains Unapologetic

Martin Bashir conned Princess Diana into their infamous 1995 Panorama interview with fake bank statements and the BBC covered up for him, the Dyson Report has found.

The hotly anticipated report says Bashir used the fake document to convince Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, into suggesting she speak with him.

Former judge Lord Dyson who led the six-month investigation into Bashir and the BBC said the journalist, now 58, had “employed deceitful methods” and the BBC covered up his tactics and “thereby fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An unrepentant Bashir said in a statement today, “This is the second time that I have willingly fully co-operated with an investigation into events more than 25 years ago. I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up. It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again more recently.

“I also reiterate that the bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview. It is saddening that this single issue has been allowed to overshadow the princess’ brave decision to tell her story, to courageously talk through the difficulties she faced, and, to help address the silence and stigma that surrounded mental health issues all those years ago. She led the way in addressing so many of these issues and that’s why I will always remain immensely proud of that interview,” he added.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/