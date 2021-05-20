Disney Says Goodbye To Malaga On The Costa Del Sol.

IN what is sure to upset many fans, Disney says goodbye to Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Disney are set say goodbye to Malaga in June after the American giant informed fans in Spain that the Malaga shop will soon be closing. The store is located at the capital’s Larios Centro shopping centre, and it is due to close for good on June 16.

This will be a sad loss for the city as it is the only Disney shop that the American firm has in the entire province. The store has been in the Malaga area for many years and many fans are upset at the planned departure.

Unfortunately, closure of the store comes in line with the current policy of the company. Like many companies even Disney has been badly affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the company apparently plans to close 25 per cent of its stalls worldwide.

Sales have fallen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the company is aiming to boost its finances by focusing on sales by the Internet, and also by focusing on the stalls that are located in their theme parks.

In the past the company had a staggering total of 800 shops worldwide but at the moment this number has dropped around 300 shops across the world.

There have also been rumours that all the shops in Spain could be hit by closures. Currently in Spain there are 13 stores.

The closure announcement of the Malaga stall was made simply with a sign that said “Thank you for being part of our magic”. It was also announced that the final day that it would be open to the public will be June 16. Many fans are upset at this news.

