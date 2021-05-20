Deal Reached For EU Wide Covid Travel Pass

A DEAL has finally been reached to introduce an EU-Eide Covid travel pass, just in time for the summer season.

According to Euro News, a deal has finally been reached to introduce an EU-Eide Covid travel pass, just in time for the summer season. The travel pass is designed to facilitate free movement for work and tourism and will include information about vaccinations, tests and recovery from the virus. EU citizens will be allowed to have the pass if they have at least one of these three elements.

It was confirmed today, May 20, that a deal has been reached between the 27 EU countries, however, only people who have had vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be accepted. The EU approved vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

EU citizens that are based outside of the bloc’s territory will also be accepted to obtain the certificate if they have received one of the four vaccines stated above.

The official name of the travel pass will be “EU Digital COVID certificate”, slightly different from the original “Digital Green Certificate”. It will have a physical and digital version and will work via a QR code.

If the health situation in one of the member states begins to deteriorate according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), their national government will then have 48 hours to communicate this to European Commission and the other member states its intention to impose extraordinary restrictions on pass-holders before they put them into place.

The parliament is scheduled to rubberstamp the deal at the next plenary meeting on June 9, and it will remain in place for one year.

A socialist MEP who was the rapporteur of the legislative file, López Aguilar, has said “This is good news that can mark a difference this summer compared to the 2020 nightmare.” He also stated that the certificate will be legally binding for all of the 27 EU countries and may be put into place as early as June 1 if national authorities are able to introduce the necessary actions to make it work.

