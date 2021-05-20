Dead Body Floating On Beach In Fuengirola

A DEAD body has been found floating near the shore on a beach in Fuengirola.

According to emergency services in Andalucia, a lifeless body was found floating near the shore on a beach in Fuengirola today, Thursday, May 20. A telephone call to 112 was received at noon this afternoon after a member of the public who was on the Fuengirola promenade saw the body floating in the sea a kilometre from the shore on a beach near to the port.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, the coordinating centre immediately called the Public Company for Health Emergencies (EPES), the Local Police, Maritime Rescue and the Guardia Civil, who then sent a boat to the location of the witness.

The discovery of a corpse has been confirmed, however, there are currently no further details about the deceased person or the circumstances in which the death was caused.

Meanwhile in Fuengirola, the Mayor has announced plans to rejuvenate the hotel sector ahead of the tourist season. Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, said: “Tourism is a vital sector for Fuengirola. We have just received, this week, excellent news, which once again places us as one of the most attractive destinations in our country. And it is that all our beaches will once again have Blue Flags. This speaks not only of the excellence of our offer, and more specifically of our beaches, but also that we are prepared to welcome back our beloved tourists and visitors.”

