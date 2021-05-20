CBD infused products for treating skin disorders now available in Spain

IF you suffer from skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis, you may have tried all sorts of creams and remedies, but have you considered CBD oil to treat them?

Read on to find out more about the benefits of CBD oil for treating skin disorders and the range of revolutionary skincare products which are now available in Spain.

First of all, what is CBD?

In case you didn’t know, CBD is an abbreviation of Cannabidiol, which is one of more than 100 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant.

Cannabis! Can I get high by using CBD? The answer is no. The main psychoactive component in cannabis is different substance, called Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD on the other hand, is not psychoactive. The oil is extracted from the plant and mixed with other types of oils such as coconut or hemp seed. And yes, don’t worry, it’s totally legal to use.

It provides relief from pain, anxiety and other issues without mind-altering effects of marihuana or the side effects of pharmaceutical products. Creams containing CBD oil are particularly useful in treating psoriasis, rosacea, acne and eczema amongst others.

CBD for treating skin disorders

US Publication Dermatology Times cited Tina Alster, M.D., clinical professor of dermatology at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC, as saying that “CBD oil has an anti-inflammatory property, which can benefit the skin, and it can also reduce oil production, provide moisture and relieve pain and itching”.

Anybody who has suffered from skin disorders such as eczema, dermatitis or psoriasis knows that the itchiness from it can become almost unbearable and that scratching it only makes things worse, causing it to spread, making the skin red and blotchy, as well as leading to scabs and more flaking.

All skin types

Dr Alster added that “Topical CBD is safe and works effectively for all skin types” and specifically mentioned its effects on dryness, irritation and redness.

Many people suffering from skin conditions find that they not only cause them discomfort, but also have an effect on their mental wellbeing, as they are not happy with their appearance and this causes a lack of self-confidence, so the fact that CBD is safe for all skin types is great news.

Creams with CBD can calm dry and itchy skin, even for people with sensitive skin, although as with all products, it should be applied first to a small patch of skin to check for any reactions.

Multiple products

Alster went on to say that “CBD-containing creams, oils, gels and serums not only moisturize and soothe the skin but are also showing encouraging results in relieving pain caused by certain skin disorders.”

Eczema

According to Medical News Today, Eczema affects one to three per cent of adults and creams containing CBD can help to treat it, meaning that they may not need prescription treatments.

Research suggests that CBD oil can kill the Staphylococcus aureus bacterium which can cause people to contract infections with eczema.

Acne

It can also be beneficial in treating one of the most common skin conditions, acne, as it works on the skin cells which create sebum stopping them from creating too much, as well as having antibacterial and antifungal properties which could prevent not only acne infections but also scarring.

De Bettau arrives in Spain

Bringing you the best that nature has to offer combined with the clinically proven benefits of CBD for treating skin disorders, De Bettau has arrived in Spain to bring you a complete new range of CBD infused skincare products by TS Life all of them pure, water-based and with a THC content of 0.0 per cent!

This is known as broad spectrum, meaning that all the good parts of the plant (cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids) and CBD are fully preserved, but there is absolutely no THC.

The entire range is dermatologically tested and free from pesticides, solvents and heavy metals. Free from Parabens, Phthalates, PEGs, GMO, and, free from cruelty, they are also halal and kosher.

Meet the family

De Bettau has brought five luxury CBD infused products by TS Life to Spain which don’t just help with skin conditions but will also get your skin looking its best ever: the GLO gold and CBD facemask, guaranteed to brighten your complexion after just one use; the CRYSTAL anti-blemish purifying cleansing gel, gentle yet powerful to remove oil, dirt and make-up, leaving skin smooth and hydrated; the ILLUMEN luxury exfoliating peeling gel, which removes dead skin cells and revitalises tired, dull skin; the VITAL EYES concentrated eye serum which removes fine lines and wrinkles; and, last but not least, luxury face cream ULTIM+ to hydrate, repair and protect your skin.

All of these can be ordered online and delivered to you in the comfort of your own home.

To find out more, De Bettau is on Facebook and Instagram, chat to the experts via the website or contact them via WhatsApp on 672349686.