Almuñecar Tapa Route Is Sure to Delight.

THE seventh Almuñecar Tapa Route is set to begin on May 21 and is sure to delight all those who get the chance to try out the tapa.

The event will run from May 21 to June 5 and has been organised by the Association of Hoteliers of the Tropical Valley and the organisation of the Department of Commerce of the Almuñecar City Council.

The tapa route aims to promote the gastronomy of the area including the use of local products such as tropical fruits and Mediterranean fish. The dishes will have to be tasted and evaluated by a panel of judges along with the public too.

You can join in on the action and vote for your favourites as the decision will be split, 70 per cent for the judges and 30 per cent for the public vote.

The president of the Association of Hoteliers of the Tropical Valley, José Muñoz has highlighted that the panel of judges will be made up of cooks and chefs from the province. The judges will come from further away too, as professionals from Andalucia will also be included in the panel.

Other members of the judging panel will include Alberto Manuel García Gilabert, Councilor for Institutional Relations and of course Jesús Bracero, the event organiser.

Taking part in this year’s edition are: Gastrobar De la Flor, Seiva Fusión, Firmum Restaurant, Mesón del Gusto, El Cortijillo Restaurant, El Cortijillo Brewery, Salitre Playa, Rosa Negra, Casa Paco, Francisco I Winery, El Templo, Hotel San Cristóbal, Mesón Mari y Miguel, Mesón Gala, New Gala PinBall, Casa La Parra Restaurant, Mesón Emiliano and El Árbol Blanco Restaurant as reported info costa tropical.

