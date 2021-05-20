Almost 1,000 Film Festival hopefuls

THE organisers of the Alfaz Film Festival have received 927 short films aspiring to compete in the 33rd edition.

The competition is open to producers and directors of short fictional works in digital form that last 30 minutes or less.

A committee of audio-visual professionals is currently narrowing down the 927 submissions to the 20 films that will participate in the official section of the festival that is to be held between July 3 and July 11.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Alfaz Film Festival prizes are amongst the largest for short films in Spain, with €4,000 and a Faro de Plata (Silver Lighthouse) for the winning entry as well as the opportunity to compete in the Goya Awards, the Spanish Oscars.

As well as second and third prizes of €2,000 and €1,000 there is also a €500 prize for the best short film directed by a woman donated by the Huellas de Mujer association and the Association of Women Filmmakers and Women in the Audio-Visual Media (CIMA).

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.