Almeria’s University UAL Is Ranked Among The Best In Spain.

THE UAL, Almeria’s University has been ranked among the best in Spain according to Forbes.

Forbes recently published a list of the best 20 universities in Spain and the UAL comes in eleventh place. Almeria University has crept ahead of other prestigious institutions including the Alfonso X El Sabio University and the Carlos III University of Madrid.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Forbes highlighted the university’s tuition prices, its principles and values and also the fact that “more than 80% of its professors have a doctorate”. It also pointed out that the University has published multiple articles in the ‘Nature’ scientific journal.

Forbes pointed out that: “The University of Almeria (UAL) is a public institution of higher education created and designed to effectively and efficiently perform a quality teaching and research function that contributes to the economic and social development of its environment through the transfer of knowledge.”

UAL’s attitude to the environment was also emphasised with Forbes saying that: “the University of Almería takes on the challenge of reducing its negative environmental impact and acquires the commitment to contribute to the advancement of the sustainable development of society through teaching, research and innovation.”

In addition, the University’s values and principles were stressed too and Forbes said: “Its values and principles are respect for all people, their opinions and skills, without exclusion; the participation of all sectors of the community in decision-making; transparency and accountability in management; the valuing of merit, ability and work; and independence and autonomy. Beyond sustainability, other fundamental lines of action for this institution are interaction with society, internationalisation and constant innovation.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/