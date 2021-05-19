Two Boats Arrive In Malaga Carrying Injured Immigrants

TWO boats arrived in Malaga yesterday, Tuesday may 18, carrying 21 immigrants with eight of them injured.

Two boats arrived in Malaga yesterday, Tuesday may 18, carrying 21 immigrants with eight of them injured, Malaga Hoy reports. The Red Cross confirmed that the first boat arrived at the port of Malaga at approximately 8:30 pm carrying five sub-Saharan Africans. Four of them were injured.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The second boat to arrive at the port was at around 10 pm and was carrying 16 people of Maghreb nationality. Four of the people travelling in the boat were injured, the Red Cross has also confirmed.

The news comes around the same time as half of the 8,000 immigrants that entered Ceuta yesterday, May 18, and Monday, May 17, have already been expelled from the Spanish enclave.

It was confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday afternoon, May 18, that around 4,000 immigrants had already been returned after they entered Ceuta since Monday. Procedures are now in place and are running 24-hours a day in order to process the return of the immigrants.

Andalucia has offered health resources in the face of the crisis. The Junta de Andalucia has placed both “infrastructures” and health resources “at the disposal” of Ceuta. Moroccan immigrants have been arriving in their thousands, many of whom are in groups and are not wearing masks. They have not been able to isolate or have any coronavirus tests which raises further health concerns.

The Junta hopes that the situation will be resolved “in the next few hours or days.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/