Trump Inquiry Is Now Criminal

THE New York attorney general’s office has said the investigation into Trump’s Organisation is now a criminal inquiry.

The New York attorney general’s office has said the investigation into Trump’s Organisation is now a criminal inquiry, media outlets report. A spokesman for the state’s top prosecutor, Letitia James, said the enquiry is now “in a criminal capacity” and was “no longer purely civil.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



James has scrutinised the former president’s financial dealings before he came into power, however, the Trumps have denied any wrongdoing and claim that the inquiry, which is being carried out by a Democratic prosecutor, is a political vendetta.

Fabien Levy, Ms James’ spokesman, told the BBC yesterday, May 18 “We have informed the Trump Organisation that our investigation into the Organisation is no longer purely civil in nature.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment.”

It has not been revealed as to what has turned the inquiry from civil to criminal, or whether the former president is personally implicated.

In March 2019, Ms James launched a civil inquiry into allegations that Trump had attempted to lower his taxes by inflating the value of his assets with banks when taking out loans. Her office has also been trying to investigate documents on four of Trumps Organisation properties in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Manhattan.

Cyrus Vance Jr, a Manhattan District Attorney, said in court documents in August of last year that his office was investigating apparent “protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organisation. Vance cited newspaper articles regarding purported bank and insurance fraud carried out by the organisation.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, he refused to disclose his tax returns despite huge pressure to do so. However, Vance’s office stated in February that it had acquired, Trump’s tax returns following an extensive legal battle.

Trump repeatedly dismissed probes into his financial movements or those of the Trump organisation, calling it a “witch hunt” that was politically motivated and led by the democratic party. Now that Trump no longer has the protection from prosecution, the former president of the US is now facing two criminal investigations which may have repercussions for his political future.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/