Traffic Patrols Increase in Sevilla to Enforce New Speed Limits

Traffic police in Sevilla will be conducting extra patrols to “educate” residents about the new speed limits.

The city was singled out by Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska as one that would benefit in a reduction of speed limits in urban areas.

Traffic patrols are likely to be doubled as of next week, ABC reported.

The reform promoted by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) sets 30km per hour for single-lane roads per direction of traffic and at 20 km per hour streets with no obvious footpath. Previously the limit in any urban area was 50 km per hour.

Fines for breaking the new rules range from 100 euros to 6,000 euros and penalty points. Fines for not wearing seat belts will also be tightened, and the use of other vehicles such as bicycles and scooters will be regulated.

Spain joins other European countries that have or are in the process of lowering the speed limit on their secondary roads – in the case of France to 80 km per hour. The Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Cyprus, and Malta also have an 80 km per hour limit while Sweden’s is the lowest at 70 km per hour.

There are only four countries in Europe left with a higher limit – the United Kingdom, at 96 km per hour (60 miles per hour). Germany, Austria, and Romania keep the maximum at 100 km per hour. In these three countries, the limit on motorways is also higher than in Spain’s 120 km per hour limit at 130 km per hour.

Spain has different speed limits for every kind of road and vehicle. Until 1973, there were no speed limits on Spanish motorways, a limit of 130 km per hour was introduced in order to save fuel during the 1973 energy crisis. It was lowered to 100 km per hour to prevent accidents, but it was raised again in 1992, this time to 120 km per hour. There have been various proposals to raise the speed limit to 130 km per hour, but these have been rejected so far.

