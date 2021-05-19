Top US Lawmaker Calls for Beijing Olympics Boycott

The US House speaker has called for a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said that China’s human rights abuses would mean global leaders who attend the games lose their moral authority.

She told a bipartisan congressional hearing on May 18 that the US should boycott the sporting event due to be held in February next year.

“Let’s not honour the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China,” she said.

“For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing – while you’re sitting there in your seat – really begs the question, what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?” she added.

China hit back on Pelosi’s proposal. “I wonder what makes some US politicians think they actually have the so-called ‘moral authority’? On human rights issues, they are in no position, either historically or currently, to make wanton groundless criticism against China,” Liu Pengyu, the Chinese ambassador to America said.

In the UK, MPs representing both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have also called for a boycott of the winter games.

“I just can’t see why anybody would want to go to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. And I think the British Olympic Association should be calling for the Winter Olympics to move, and if it doesn’t move, then we should be boycotting it,” said MP Chris Bryant.

