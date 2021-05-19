Thousands of Immigrants Expelled from Ceuta.

THOUSANDS of immigrants have already been expelled from Ceuta. Around half of the 8,000 immigrants that entered Ceuta have already been expelled from the Spanish enclave.

It was confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday afternoon that around 4,000 immigrants had already been returned after they entered Ceuta since Monday. Procedures are now in place and are running 24-hours a day in order to process the return of the immigrants.

Andalucia has offered health resources in the face of the crisis. The Junta de Andalucia has placed both “infrastructures”and health resources “at the disposal” of Ceuta. Moroccan immigrants have been arriving in their thousands, many of whom are in groups and are not wearing masks. They have not been able to isolate or have any coronavirus tests which raises further health concerns.

The Junta hopes that the situation will be resolved “in the next few hours or days.”

The Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre has been talking to his counterpart in Ceuta and the Junta de Andalucia has offered the Ceutan government “all the infrastructure and material, PCR, antigen tests, whatever they need” commented Aguirre.

Both the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez and Fernando Grande-Marlaska have travelled to Ceuta. Security forces in the area will be reinforced with an additional 200 troops. This will consist of 150 National Police officers along with 50 Guardia Civil. The Armed Forces will also be boosted too.

According to the Ministry of the Interior ‘anti-riot police’ “are on standby in case it is necessary to transfer and deploy them in Ceuta” as reported La Voz de Almeria.

