The Price Of Butane Gas Bottles Rises Again Throughout Spain.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has heavily criticised this last rise in the price of the butane cylinder, which now stands at €14.64 euros, an increase of two and a half euros since November 2020′.

The price hike affects households that depend on this source of energy and who have just faced another significant rise in the price of electricity, according to the OCU.

In a statement, the OCU stated that the 4.87% rise in the price of the cylinder – close to the maximum allowed in each revision – has happened despite the drop of 6.7% in the wholesale price of gas and 25% of the cost of transport, as a result of a slight worsening of the exchange rate with the dollar.

The OCU recommends that families check if they can claim the electricity social bonus since it includes a thermal aid of up to 124 euros per year- regardless of the energy source used.

The organisation estimates that around 1.2 million households in Spain have not claimed the benefit even though they meet the requirements to receive it, “generally because they have not been correctly informed of its existence,” a spokesman said.

The butane cylinder now costs a maximum of 14.64 euros, which represents an increase of 4.87% (68 cents) compared to the current price, making it the third consecutive upward revision.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the third 2021 revision of the maximum sale price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of between 8 and 20 kilograms (traditional butane cylinder), a price revision is made every two months.

