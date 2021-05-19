The Polivalente Fest 2021

THE ‘Polivalente Fest’ will continue this Saturday, May 22.

The ‘Polivalente Fest’ will continue this Saturday, May 22, in the Plaza de la Ermita del Calvario in Marbella. The event will feature artists El Pirata, Juanjo Alcántara, Ana Soto and Davinia Escalona.

The event, originally scheduled for 5 pm, has changed its schedule and will start at 7 pm. With this initiative, the City Council intends, with all security measures against Covid-19, to give a boost to the local music industry, one of the sectors seriously harmed by the pandemic.

“The pandemic has left a very important part of the musical community facing an uncertain future and one of the worst remembered scenarios, due to the massive cancellations of festivals and tours, study sessions or travel restrictions,” recalled the mayor.

He explained that this multipurpose festival “was born with the aim of helping the artists of the city, as well as promoting and supporting the economically affected sectors, such as the cultural, the hotelier or services sectors, among others.” In addition, he pointed out that the seed came from the artistic community itself.

The maximum capacity of the festival will be 80 people each day, with assignments of tables and chairs by bubble groups of two and four attendees, which will be completed in order of arrival. This is the second date of the event, which will have the last one on May 29, with the planned performances of Tin Fernández, Sonia Berbel and Raúl Benítez.

