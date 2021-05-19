The Government has mobilised the Army in Ceuta.

The government has decided to mobilise the army after realising that the police and Civil Guard forces stationed in Ceuta were being overwhelmed by the illegal entry of thousands of immigrants across the Tarajal border, despite the Moroccan gendarmerie’s passivity. The decision was made on Monday, at the request of the Government Delegation in Ceuta, and with the approval of Minister of Defense Margarita Robles, in light of the chaos and insecurity that had spread throughout the region.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Armed Forces’ job is to support the State Security Forces and Corps in compliance with the 2005 National Defense Act’s provisions.

The Ceuta General Command mobilised the entire military force, which totaled just over 3,000 soldiers, and formed a tactical group of 200 soldiers, which was activated 24 hours a day through relays. Its main task has been to guard the border, where units of 25 soldiers have been deployed under the command of an officer and under the leadership of the Guardia Civil’s Operational Services Centre (COS) at the Tarajal border, which President Pedro Sánchez visited on Tuesday.

The Tercio Duque de Alba de la Legion and the 54th Regulars Group, the two infantry units deployed in the area, have been trained in crowd control missions and have been equipped with shields and truncheons for this operation. Other General Command units have also collaborated: the 23rd Logistics Unit constructed 100 bunk beds in a warehouse in Piniers to accommodate the numerous minors roaming around the city, while the sappers unit had to reconstruct a border fence that had been damaged due to the company in charge of its maintenance’s reluctance to do so, citing security concerns.

To date, no joint military-police patrols have been established to ensure public safety, though they are being considered.

As reported by El Pais