The exhibition ‘La lapa…que da la lata’, in Nerja until the 22nd of May.

The ferruginea limpet is the only invertebrate listed as “endangered,” but it is almost completely unknown to the general public.

Until the 22nd of May, the Gabinete de Estudios de la Naturaleza de la Axarqua (GENA-Ecologistas en Acción), in collaboration with the Councillors for the Environment and Culture of Nerja Town Council, is hosting a traveling exhibition titled ‘La lapa…que da la lata’, which is part of a nationwide awareness-raising project supported by the Biodiversity Heritage Foundation (FEMP).

The project included an educational programme for schools and institutes, as well as fishing clubs and teacher workshops, but the Covid-19 pandemic has put a stop to that aspect of the project, leaving only the exhibition.

The ferruginea limpet (scientific name Patella ferruginea), also known as the ferrous limpet, is a limpet species with a typical Chinese bonnet-shaped shell about 80 mm in diameter and strong radial ribs that lives exclusively on rocky substrates where it feeds on algae.

It is a species endemic to the western Mediterranean coasts that has been gradually disappearing from much of its natural coverage area on European coasts in recent years, a fact that led to its classification as a “endangered species” in the Spanish Catalogue of Threatened Species (BOE of 2011) under the same circumstances as other species such as the Iberian lynx and the brown bear. The ferruginea limpet, unlike these famous vertebrate animals, is the only invertebrate classified as “in danger of extinction,” but it is almost completely unknown to society.

Therefore, one of the objectives of this initiative is to publicise this information, which is crucial for increasing its conservation.

Nerja has one of the highest densities of sea cliffs on the coast, most of which are protected as Natural Parks, and it is well known that some people, unaware of the threat of extinction, continue to collect it as seafood despite the prohibition, so this exhibition is also a wake-up call for these people who are asked to respect the existence of this species, which has such a small population.

The exhibition will take place at Nerja’s Casa de la Cultura, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 14 p.m. and 17 a.m. to 20 p.m. Call GENA-Ecologistas en Acción with any questions or feedback about the exhibition (696234096).

As reported by Axarquia Plus