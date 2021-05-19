Tens Of Thousands Of EU Citizens In The UK Could Lose Legal Status.

TENS of thousands of EU citizens in the UK could lose their legal status including Spanish Nationals.

Post-Brexit residency is guaranteed by the EU settlement scheme, but this is set to close on June 30. This means that thousands of EU citizens could lose their legal status very soon.

MPs from all parties have joined together to write a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to issue warnings about the impending Brexit “cliff-edge”, which could see EU citizens forced to leave the UK.

MPs have called on the Prime Minister to remove the “arbitrary and inhumane deadline” and they feel that automatic settled status should be granted to EU citizens that are resident in the UK.

It is feared that the impending deadline will affect vulnerable groups including elderly people. It is thought that those who are homeless or have disabilities will be less likely to hit the EU settlement scheme deadline too.

According to The Guardian, tens of thousands of people could be affected if even only one percent of EU citizens find themselves unable to meet the deadline.

The letter was coordinated by Neale Hanvey MP, who has commented that: “Some of the most vulnerable EU citizens who chose to make the UK their home now face an utterly intolerable situation.

“One that the prime minister personally promised would not come to pass. That is why I led this cross-party letter to put pressure on the prime minister and his government to do the right thing.

“This issue drives to the very heart of who we want to be as a society and the relationship we hope to have with our European neighbours.”

He went on to add that: “The more than fifty parliamentarians who have signed my letter now call on the prime minister to urgently remove this arbitrary and inhumane deadline and grant automatic settled status to all EU citizens resident in the UK as a matter of urgency.”

