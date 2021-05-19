Spanish Researchers To Discover Columbus’s Nationality With DNA Testing

It is one of the great historical puzzles, just where was Christopher Columbus from? A team from the University Granada will soon find out by testing his DNA.

The famous explorer is thought to be Italian, but there is some speculation that he may have been Spanish, Portuguese, Croatian or even Polish. His early life is shrouded in mystery. There is little known about his early history, and the project is designed to settle the question.

Almost 20 years ago, researchers at the University of Granada’s medical school established by examining the DNA of bones in the cathedral of Seville were those of Columbus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Since then scientific breakthroughs will allow the new team of researchers to discover much more, including a person’s geographic origins.

DNA collected from the remains of Columbus, his son Hernando and his brother Diego are to be examined at Granada University and laboratories in Mexico, America and Italy.

Columbus made four transatlantic trips on behalf of Spain between1492 and 1504. He died on May 20, 1506, and was buried in Valladolid.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/