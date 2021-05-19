Spain and Portugal are Expat Heaven, a New Survey Confirms

Portugal and Spain are in rated as some of the best places to live for expats, but Spain is ranked number one globally for leisure activities.

Taiwan topped the Expat Inside 2021 Survey conducted by Internations for the third years in a row, with expats loving their job security in a prosperous local economy.

Meanwhile Portugal ranked fifth as the best place to live and work in the world – just after Malaysia – with expats praising the climate. Spain ranks as the eighth best place in the world to live and work, but was rated as having better leisure options that its neighbour.

Across the Mediterranean, Italy was ranked as the second worst place for expats to live with many going for broke in tough economic circumstances. One in three expats said their disposable household income is not enough to cover their expenses, compared to 23 per cent globally.

The Internations survey includes 59 countries and territories with a minimum of 50 respondents each. The Quality of Life Index covers 20 factors from seven different subcategories: Leisure Options, Health & Well-Being, Safety & Security, Personal Happiness, Travel & Transportation, Digital Life, and Quality of the Environment. Respondents rated factors on a scale from one to seven.

According to the survey, “In Southern Europe, the Iberian Peninsula is doing great. In addition to Portugal (3rd), Spain (8th) also makes it into the top 10. It even ranks 1st out of 59 in the Leisure Options subcategory, a few places ahead of Portugal (4th). With Finland (4th) and Denmark (10th), there are also two Northern European countries featured among the top 10 of the index. Both land among the top 5 for Safety & Security, as well as Digital Life.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/