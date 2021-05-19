Safer journey as level crossing in Marratxi to be closed

THE Marratxí Council has granted entry rights to the Balearic Government to allow it to close the level crossing located in Carrer de Sa Farinera.

With an estimated spend of €1.4 million the work which should be completed by the end of October this year will see a pedestrian subway and a road bridge constructed to replace the level crossing and the area itself will be made much more attractive for local residents.

This was the busiest crossing on the SFM rail network and it is now policy to close as many crossings as possible in order to safeguard against accidents and the new bridge will connect Sa Cabana with Es Pont d’Inca Nou giving access to the Martí Serra health centre and the Blanquerna school.

