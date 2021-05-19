Raise a Toast to the Sun in Torrox.

RAISE a toast to the sun in Torrox, as investors set their eyes on the town.

Mayor, Óscar Medina has highlighted that big investors are heading to the town and said: “Torrox is the municipality of opportunities and the big investors already have their eyes on projects such as the marina or the golf course”.

The mayor has presented the promotional campaign for the Madrid tourism fair FITUR, and it comes under the slogan “A toast to the sun”. The campaign was presented by The Mayor, along with the Deputy Mayor of El Morche and Councillor for Culture and Heritage, María de los Ángeles Ruiz.

The town aims to bring in tourists this summer as it gradually returns to normal after a year of being hit by the pandemic.

The mayor has highlighted that: “This summer is going to be the summer of the recovery of normality, and we celebrate it with this toast to the sun, to joy, to life and all that this entails. The vaccination is the injection against the pandemic, literally, immunising us against the virus, and also metaphorically, because it will bring the recovery of our economy” as reported Axarquia Plus.

The campaign will highlight that Torrox is a quality tourist destination that not only boasts a stunning climate but also has two blue flag beaches too.

Commenting on leaving this last year behind the mayor said: “Torrox offers this summer the best place in the world to leave this sad year behind and toast to life.” He is confident that Spain’s vaccination programme will bring “peace of mind” to tourists and along with this “the possibility of recovering holiday travel”.

