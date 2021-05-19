Project To Join The Torrecilla And Salón Seafront

A PROJECT connecting the seafront of the Torrecilla beach and El Salón beach has been announced.

In order to continue promoting the projects of the Coastal Path in our municipality, the Governing Board of the Town Council of Nerja has given conformity to the Modification of the Preliminary Project “Promenade – Playa el Salón I” of the Coastal Path with which it is intended to give continuity to the promenade of the Torrecilla beach, in its eastern area, to the aforementioned beach of el Salón.

Likewise, the Town Council has asked the Territorial Delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of Malaga the perceptive authorisation for the execution of the works contained in the Modified Preliminary Project, because they are actions that are located in the area of Protective Easement and Maritime-Terrestrial Public Domain.

It has been announced by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, that “we continue to advance in this project of the Coastal Path as it passes through our town, promoting the processing of this new section with which we will provide Nerja with a tourist infrastructure as our neighbours and visitors deserve, and which will be funded by the Provincial Council of Malaga, like the other projects of the Coastal Path that are currently being implemented.”

The councillor has reiterated his thanks to the provincial entity for its commitment to collaborate with Nerja by financing these important projects of Senda Litoral that “revalue environmentally our coast and considerably improve our tourist offer.”

The draft project “Paseo Marítimo – Playa el Salón I” of the Coastal Path has been drafted by the architect Alberto Rodriguez, of Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol of the Diputación de Málaga, and reported favourably by the departments of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Contracting of the City Council of Nerja.

