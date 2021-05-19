Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child!

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child.

Buckingham Palace has revealed that the happy couple is expecting a baby in the autumn.

The palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The news has brought joy to the monarchy and the royal family, who had been grieving the death of the Duke of Edinburgh last month.

Following the birth of the Sussexes’ second child in the autumn, the baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild.

Princess Beatrice, 32, married Edoardo in an intimate lockdown wedding in Windsor in July, attended by the Queen, Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, and Princess Eugenie.

Due to the government’s lockdown, the couple’s initial wedding had to be canceled, but they decided to hold a secret ceremony behind closed doors as soon as the restrictions were lifted.

Her father, the Duke of York, escorted her down the aisle and held a reception at his Windsor mansion, The Royal Lodge.

Wolfie, Edoardo’s two-year-old son, served as best man and pageboy.

For the occasion, Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, borrowed one of the Queen’s gowns, which she paired with a dazzling diamond tiara.

As reported by The Mirror