Premier League star Ashley Barnes arrested for drink-driving.

Ashley Barnes, a striker for Burnley, was arrested for drink-driving after his team was promoted to the Premier League.

The Clarets’ 31-year-old is thought to have drank with his teammates on a four-hour coach ride following their win over Fulham last week.

However, he was pulled over near his home in his £55,000 Mercedes V-Class people carrier.

Boss Sean Dyche was furious when he failed a breath test and was arrested.

A source via The Sun said: “Sean’s a strict disciplinarian and expects a lot from his senior players like Ashley.

“Several of the players spent about four hours drinking and having a laugh.

“But what is not funny is getting off the coach and climbing behind the wheel of your car. Ashley is mortified at what he has done.”

Barnes came on as an 86th-minute substitute in Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Fulham on Monday night, ensuring the club’s top-flight status for another season.

At 3 a.m. on Tuesday, he was stopped by police outside his home in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Barnes, who is married to Suzanne, 33, has been released on police bail and is due in court on June 14th.

A club spokesman said: “Burnley FC upholds and expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from all its players and staff.

“Therefore, while observing the conclusion of legal proceedings, the club will be treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.

“The player will be subject to internal disciplinary procedures.”

