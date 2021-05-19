THE leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, launched a blistering attack on President Pedro Sanchez’s handling of the migrant crisis in Ceuta in parliament today.

In a series of heated exchanges Casado accused Sanchez and his policies of being directly responsible for the “chaos” in Ceuta which he described as the “worst migration crisis in our democratic history.”

“It is the chaos of your government that is weakening us outside,” he said on May 19.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In response Sanchez said the PP leader’s criticism was political opportunism.

“Do you offer support or no support? Privately he says one thing on the phone, and then he does just the opposite,” Sanchez told parliament.

“You use any calamity to try to bring down the government, but you will not succeed,” the PM said.

Sanchez continued that the PP’s position is “unfair to the interests of Spain.”

“You are disloyal not to the government, you are disloyal to the state,” he said to Casado.

Sanchez praised the actions of the army, police and humanitarian organisations who proved their commitment to the “territorial integrity of our borders.”

Up to 8,000 migrants have entered Ceuta since Monday, at least 1,500 of them are children. Earlier the Red Cross warned that an unprecedented number of infants and babies had crossed into the Spanish enclave with their families. As of May 19, some 5,600 adult migrants have been returned to Morocco.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/